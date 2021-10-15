Kasoa: Jealous Gay Stabs Partner for Cheating on Him

A jealous gay has stabbed his lover in Kasoa for reportedly cheating on him, PlugTimes.com has gathered.

The two (2) suspects Prince Nyator (22) and Evans Amoah (23) have been arrested by the Kasoa New Market Police in the Awutu Senya East Municipal.

The jealous lover inflicted cutlass wounds on his partner’s right hand, at the area around his wrist, PlugTimes.com understands.

Police sources reveal the two work in the same restaurant located at the Kasoa New Market area.

SEE ALSO: Student Commits Suicide after Boyfriend Dumps Her

According to some staff of the restaurant who witnessed the stabbing incident, Prince found out Evans was having an affair with a lady while he (Prince) is denied sex.

The workers added that this provoked Prince to stab Evans.

SEE ALSO: The Mental Health Story – A Must Read!

In an interview with Adom News, Evans noted that he started engaging in the practice since his Senior High School days with his teacher.

This comes at a time the LGBTQI+ bill to the Parliament of Ghana has been at the centre of discussion on all platforms.

⦿

