Man Arrested for Playing P*rn Video on Billboard

A Nigerian man has been arrested for playing an obscene video on an LED billboard.

He was apprehended for gaining unlawful access to an electronic billboard and streaming X-rated material on it.

This incident occurred around the Garrison area in Port-Harcourt, the capital of River States, Nigeria.

Power to the LED billboard was swiftly turned off by security officials.

This comes after pedestrians lodged complaints over the obscene material being displayed on the screen.

PlugTimes.com understands owners of the billboard have vowed bring the culprit to book.

