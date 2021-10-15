Man Arrested for Playing P*rn Video on Billboard

PlugTimes.com October 15, 2021
nigeria man play video billboard

A Nigerian man has been arrested for playing an obscene video on an LED billboard.

He was apprehended for gaining unlawful access to an electronic billboard and streaming X-rated material on it.

This incident occurred around the Garrison area in Port-Harcourt, the capital of River States, Nigeria.

Power to the LED billboard was swiftly turned off by security officials.

SEE ALSO: Nigeria’s Laycon shares Teaser Clip from Upcoming Interview with GRAMMY.com’s New Series: Herbal Tea & White Sofas

This comes after pedestrians lodged complaints over the obscene material being displayed on the screen.

PlugTimes.com understands owners of the billboard have vowed bring the culprit to book.

nigeria man play video billboard

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

kasoa gay

Kasoa: Jealous Gay Stabs Partner for Cheating on Him

October 15, 2021
kofi adda

Fmr Aviation Minister Kofi Adda is Dead

October 14, 2021
Olivia James student boyfriend sicide

Student Commits Suicide after Boyfriend Dumps Her

October 13, 2021
World Mental health day

The Mental Health Story – A Must Read!

October 10, 2021
Back to top button
Close