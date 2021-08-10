Nigeria’s Laycon shares Teaser Clip from Upcoming Interview with GRAMMY.com’s New Series: Herbal Tea & White Sofas

New York, New York (August 9, 2021) — Today, Nigerian superstar Laycon posted a teaser clip to his social media pages to announce his upcoming interview with the Recording Academy’s new video series: Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

Laycon talks about preparation ahead of his performances, what he likes to eat, and where he’s travelled in the short clip. The full interview is set to go live on Wednesday, August 11, on the Recording Academy’s YouTube page, followed by a post on the website—grammy.com—along with social media support from the Recording Academy pages towards the end of the day—all times PST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laycon (@itslaycon)

Previously (July 1), Laycon performed ‘All Over Me’ for the Recording Academy’s ‘Press Play at Home’ concert series. It has over 133,000 views and counting. It is the third-most viewed Press Play performance video in the history of the series, standing next to South Korea’s larger-than-life band SEVENTEEN (‘VERY NICE’) and BTS (‘Dynamite’), which all have more than one million views.

Story by: Richardine Bartee

⦿

