“My Thoughts are With You My Gee” Hajia 4Reall to Medikal

A barrage of encourage message continues to pour in for Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

This comes after a court remanded him for five (5) day, for his arrest for brandishing gun on social media.

Key among them is Hajia (Mona) 4Reall, who is wishing the AMG Business act well while in remand.

The 4Reall Entertainment lead act took to Instagram to make this known, while adding photos of the two (2) from the set of a video shoot.

“My thoughts are with you “My Gee” @amgmedikal #zaddysGirl #heretostay,” she shares.

Hajia (Mona) 4Reall featured Medikal on her “Zaddy’s Girl” song, a record which is off her recently-released “Here To Stay” EP.

