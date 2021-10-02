Obrafour narrates How He Nearly Died after Contracting COVID-19

PlugTimes.com October 2, 2021
obrafour covid-19

Ghanaian rapper Obrafour recounts his near-death encounter after contracting the deadly COVID-19.

He has been off the scene for some few months now and he alludes his long absence to his ill-health.

According to Obrafour, he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and other health related issues.

READ ALSO: Who Wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021?

In a post shared across his social media pages, the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ rapper lauds the medical officers at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre (GIDC) in Ga East and Cocoa Clinic in Kaneshie.

He writes:

“Happy Sabbath Folks!
1 Peter 2:24
He personally carried our sins in his body on the cross so that we can be dead to sin and live for what is right. By his wounds you are healed… AMEN!!!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Just being grateful to My LORD gvband SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST for My Life (HIS healing and goodness).

Apologies to my followers for the long absence!
This was due to my hospitalization for COVID-19 and other related health issues.
Am thankful to Doctors and Critical Care Nurses at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre(GIDC), Ga East and COCOA CLINIC, Kaneshie.
Indeed the LORD is Good!

#COVID-19isreal.
#getvacinnated
#wearyourmask
#protectyourselfanytimeyouareout
#valueyourlife”

obrafour covid-19

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

dancing referee somo Alexander Coffie

Meet Somo: The Dancing Ghanaian Referee

October 2, 2021
Darkovibes Je Mapelle davido song mp3 download

DOWNLOAD: Darkovibes – Je M’apelle ft. Davido

October 2, 2021
captain planet 4x4 abodie song mp3 download kuami eugene

DOWNLOAD: Captain Planet 4×4 – Abodie ft. Kuami Eugene (prod by Rockstar)

October 2, 2021
Kwame Yogot New King EP Finally Harmony Biibi Besi For The Boys Virgin mp3 song download

DOWNLOAD: Kwame Yogot – For The Boy ft. Kweku Flick [New King EP]

October 2, 2021
Back to top button
Close