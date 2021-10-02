Obrafour narrates How He Nearly Died after Contracting COVID-19

Ghanaian rapper Obrafour recounts his near-death encounter after contracting the deadly COVID-19.

He has been off the scene for some few months now and he alludes his long absence to his ill-health.

According to Obrafour, he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and other health related issues.

In a post shared across his social media pages, the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ rapper lauds the medical officers at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre (GIDC) in Ga East and Cocoa Clinic in Kaneshie.

He writes:

“Happy Sabbath Folks!

1 Peter 2:24

He personally carried our sins in his body on the cross so that we can be dead to sin and live for what is right. By his wounds you are healed… AMEN!!!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Just being grateful to My LORD gvband SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST for My Life (HIS healing and goodness).

Apologies to my followers for the long absence!

This was due to my hospitalization for COVID-19 and other related health issues.

Am thankful to Doctors and Critical Care Nurses at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre(GIDC), Ga East and COCOA CLINIC, Kaneshie.

Indeed the LORD is Good!

#COVID-19isreal.

#getvacinnated

#wearyourmask

#protectyourselfanytimeyouareout

#valueyourlife”

⦿

