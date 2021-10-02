Meet Somo: The Dancing Ghanaian Referee

PlugTimes.com October 2, 2021
dancing referee somo Alexander Coffie

Ghanaian dancing referee Somo is in the trends, thanks to his extra activity of dancing during and after games he umpires.

Real name Alexander Coffie, the first video of him dancing during a football match he was officiating went viral in September 2021.

Somo has nice dance moves and he does not rush in unleashing every single movement.

PlugTimes.com understands he is based in Jamestown, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

He is also with the Ghana National Fire Service.

Check the dancing referee Somo‘s dancing skills out:

dancing referee somo Alexander Coffie

