Who Wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021?

PlugTimes.com September 29, 2021
Ghanas Most Beautiful GMB 2021 grand finale

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 grand finale is set for Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at the National Theatre.

The GMB 2021 beauty reality show will witness performances from the six finalists – Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), Setor (Volta), Akosua (Oti), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

The night promises to be fun – packed and witness the usual pomp and pageantry associated with the beauty show.

This follows several weeks of entertaining, educative and informative presentation from the contestants.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 grand finale will also witness performances from Adina, Cina Soul, Sefa and Abiana.

Tickets are currently selling at GHC50 at Airport Shell, Koala (Osu), Baatsona Total, Silverbird Cinemas (Accra Mall) and TV3 Network.

To power your favourite contestant to win the crown, cash and car, dial *713*13# or Download the GMB app on Google play store or Apple store to vote.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

