Seolhyun complains of Severe Pains after 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine

There has been widespread grumble from many people with respect to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

While some experience some level of pains around some areas of their body on first jab, others do so on the second.

Seolhyun complains that her ribs hurts, after having the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Korean singer (member of AOA) and actress makes this known in a YouTube vlog about a typical vaccine day in her life.

READ ALSO: $100,000 Donation to Female Streamer Causes Internet Stir in Korea

Three hours after receiving her vaccine, Seolhyun turned on the camera to tell viewers, “My arm is completely stiff so it’s so difficult to even lift up to here.”

Then, after eating dinner and getting ready for bed, the 26-year-old revealed, “Not only does my arm hurt, but my armpit area also hurts. Even my ribs hurts. I don’t know why, but it hurts so much that I can’t sleep. I can’t lie on my right side, and when I try to lie on my right side and move even a little, it hurts so I can’t sleep.”

READ ALSO: EIB Network, Korea sign Content Exchange Deal to Promote Tourism, Arts and Culture

Seolhyun however encourages her fans to take the vaccine while adding that they do not experience pains like hers.

“I hope when you all receive your vaccine, your side effects pass by well,” she adds.

Watch the vlog below:

⦿

