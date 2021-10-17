Rihanna stuns Netizens with ‘Woke Up Late’ Post – SEE PHOTO

Its a ‘Sun-ny Day’ out there and waking up late today seem a good act for many across the world.

Social media most especially, Twitter is reacting to a stunning post made by one of the world’s most iconic singers.

Barbadian singer Rihanna stuns Twitter again and she may be trending again in the days ahead.

The 33-year-old shares a photo from an angle down-up her room is users on the social media microblog can’t get enough of it.

LYRICS: Adele – Easy On Me

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, she dons a two-piece beautiful net-inspired long sleeve dress.

Rihanna poses for the camera from behind while she skins it out.

It is accompanied by a message which clearly is directed to persons who could not wake up early on Sunday, probably from Saturday night specials.

SEE ALSO: Federico Uribe Named Official Artist for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

She writes: “if you woke up late…this for you.”

The message from the Barbadian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary has received overwhelming reaction from Twitter users.

Check her out:

if you woke up late…this for you pic.twitter.com/XMx8qeCBkQ — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 17, 2021

⦿

