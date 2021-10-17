Rihanna stuns Netizens with ‘Woke Up Late’ Post – SEE PHOTO

PlugTimes.com October 17, 2021
Rihanna
@Rihanna/Twitter.com

Its a ‘Sun-ny Day’ out there and waking up late today seem a good act for many across the world.

Social media most especially, Twitter is reacting to a stunning post made by one of the world’s most iconic singers.

Barbadian singer Rihanna stuns Twitter again and she may be trending again in the days ahead.

The 33-year-old shares a photo from an angle down-up her room is users on the social media microblog can’t get enough of it.

LYRICS: Adele – Easy On Me

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, she dons a two-piece beautiful net-inspired long sleeve dress.

Rihanna poses for the camera from behind while she skins it out.

It is accompanied by a message which clearly is directed to persons who could not wake up early on Sunday, probably from Saturday night specials.

SEE ALSO: Federico Uribe Named Official Artist for the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

She writes: “if you woke up late…this for you.”

The message from the Barbadian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary has received overwhelming reaction from Twitter users.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Funny Face vs Fadda Dickson Bola Ray Adebayor pl

Funny Face fires Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Adebayor – VIDEO

October 17, 2021
Shatta Wale shattabration birthday photo

Shattabration: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Others Celebrate Shatta Wale on his Birthday

October 17, 2021
Lil Win signs new edubiase footballer ambassador

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win signs for New Edubiase United as Footballer & Ambassador

October 16, 2021
Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson serves Skin Goals to Announce 22nd Birthday – SEE PHOTOS

October 16, 2021
Back to top button
Close