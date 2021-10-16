LYRICS: Adele – Easy On Me

October 16, 2021
Adele Easy On me video lyrics

The words in Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ song has been made available for fans to sing along perfectly.

Check the accurate words in the song out:

There ain’t no gold
In this river
That I’ve been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope
In these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I am drowning
In this silence baby let me in

Go easy on me baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me

There ain’t no room
For things to change
When we are both so deeply
Stuck in our ways
You can’t deny how hard I have tried
I changed who I was
To put you both first
But now I give up

I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn’t even show

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

