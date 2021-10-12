Shatta Wale idolizes Medikal with a Tattoo on His Arm – SEE VIDEO

PlugTimes.com October 12, 2021
Shatta Wale tattoos Medikal MDK arm

Shatta Wale shows that his friendship with rapper Medikal is deeper than we could all imagine as he tattoos ‘MDK’ on his arm to show this.

It comes three (3) weeks after the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician delivered a surprise performance at the rapper event in East Legon, Accra.

Affectionately called MDK, Shatta Wale opts to ink these letters on his left arm in his honour.

In a reply which accompanies a video shared by rapper Medikal, he acknowledges how well he appreciates the gesture.

SEE ALSO: Vicky Zugah shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

“Words can’t explain how I feel about this ! @shattawalenima love you die King, Deeper than blood,” he writes.

In September 2020, Medikal also inked Shatta Wale‘s SM symbol on his arm.

Shatta Wale joins Kelvyn Boy, Medikal, and others as musicians who have tattooed a fellow’s name or any associated element on their skin.

Check it out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

