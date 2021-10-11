Vicky Zugah shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

Birthdays are considered special days in the life of every human being, owing to the fact that it is also marked once in a year.

For celebrities or persons in the creative space, it is a moment to bring out the craft, through the lens of slr cameras.

One Ghanaian personality who is celebrating her birthday today is actress Vicky Zugah.

The TV host shares very beautiful photos of herself to mark this special day or milestone in her life.

In the photos sighted, she dons a nice black dress, in another, she wears white with classic fashion accessories to match.

These photos are accompanied by angelic message which reads:

“I am that I am.

Jehovah Nissi.

Jehovah El Shaddai.

Jehovah Elohim.

Jehovah Eloah.

My God and my King.

My provider.

My Shield.

You have done it again!!!

THANK YOU!!!

BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO ME!

Iam overwhelmed. Kindly swipe”

Check the adorable birthday photos of actress and TV host Vicky Zugah out:

⦿

