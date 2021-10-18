Tebogo Thobejane stuns Instagram with Her ‘Original’ Self – SEE PHOTOS

Most of than not, people tend to copy others, an order of the day that has ensued as a result of social media pressure.

Among celebrities, the story is not different as many try as much as possible to imitate their fellows in the pop culture industry.

There has been moves that has seek to condemn such acts of not staying original to oneself as the canker continues unabated.

All across Africa, people do this and it cuts across fashion, style, and other lifestyle related activities.

However, there is one African celebrity who continues to stay true to herself and loves who she is.

Tebogo Thobejane is that one entertainer who stays original, no matter what.

The South African actress sends a message which urges people to shun away from imitating her person.

The entertainer makes this known amidst her positive strides in the area of business ventures and personal development.

The ‘Muvhango’ actress sends this message across to her over 450k followers on social media photoblog Instagram.

“Only one Tebogo Thobejane You can’t copy an original 💰💰💰💰 rate this pic loves,” she shares.

She is set to return to Ghana next month for the Tropical Fiesta 2 event scheduled for November 5th and hosted by rapper D-Black, PlugTimes.com understands.





