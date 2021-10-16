VIDEO: Young Lady with Big ‘Tundra’ throws Challenge to Hajia Bintu

Social media continues to be inundated with new users who boast of huge ‘Tundra’.

The moment is back again as PlugTimes.com discovers another young lady who is ready to give Hajia Bintu a run for her money.

Queen Silla, also known as Nanah Ama has set the competition against the popular Ghanaian TikTok star in motion and we are game for it.

In a video sighted by your most authoritative entertainment news source, she is sighted dancing in front of her camera.

SEE PHOTOS: Salma Mumin Skins it for the Culture

Queen Silla stuns the her following with a collection of quite engaging content.

In the coming weeks, she is expected to be the talk of town as the chase for the social media lady with the ‘Tundra’ begins to take centre stage again.

After her video went viral, her social media accounts — Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok has had a significant growth in the last hours.

SEE ALSO: Shugatiti – Wiki, Biography, Age, Relationships, Family, Net Worth

In Ghana, the likes of Abena Cilla, Ama Serwaa, Ama Tundra, and Tracy Mensah are some of the TikTok or Instagram young stars in the equation.

Queen Silla is expected to take over soon, despite the fact that she is relatively a novice.

Check her out:

Hajia Bintu is not safe chale. Silla coming with the heat pic.twitter.com/UBcaqqDDHH — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) October 16, 2021

⦿

