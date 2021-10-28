There’s So Much Sweetness in Having Vibrator – rapper Eva Alordiah

Fantasies are relative from person to person and it is basically natural.

While some people enjoy going all the way with another person, others love to get it down with screwing toys.

Rapper Eva Alordiah opines there is so much goodness in having the stimulating device vib_rator.

She reveals that although at a younger age, she hated it but as she crosses 30, she loves it now.

Eva Alordiah makes this known in an Instagram post.

Check it out:

“SWIPE 👀👉🏼 @aroomfullofwomen I still remember when I got my first Vib_rator like it was yesterday.

It was my first time in London and I was walking happily down the busy streets enjoying the view.

People all over the place, shoppers, tourists, business people on the go.

It was all brand new for me and I was soaking it in, enjoying every damn moment as a JJC in London.

Then I stopped at a roadside waffle truck and that’s when I saw it from across the street.

Big bright dancing lights all across the door of the store. Big flashy neons and reds with photos of nu_de women and a big bold sign that said “SE_X TOY SHOP”

I was like “Whaaaaaa??!!!

I knew I had to check it out!

I left the guy selling the waffles, told him I’d be back and began to walk briskly into the se_x shop.

My legs felt heavy the entire walk across the streets.

I wanted to turn back around and mind my business.

But I also knew I had to see the inside of a real f__king se_x shop!

Once in, with my palms sweaty and my knees quaking, I was immediately greeted by a big chesty guy who said to me,

“What size would you like? What’s your preference?”

Girl! One look at the shelves and I was dazed!

All shapes and sizes of Vibrators, in as many races as possible. It was shocking to me that this store was right there!

In broad daylight!

And I was inside!!! 😫😫😫

I ended up buying a tiny little bullet of vibrator just because I’d have hated for the man to see me as a window-shopper.

Did I enjoy the vib_rator on my first try?

Hell to the fu_cking no!

Do I love having vib_rators now that I am in my 30s and wiser?

Absoluf__king Yes!!

There’s so much good that can come from having a Vib_rator. Turn on my post notifications so you don’t miss my next post!

What about you?

🤔Do you think women should have vib_rators? 👇leave a comment and

Share this and do Tag 4 women to see this👇🏽🙏🏾❤️❤️”

⦿

