VIDEO: Mercedez Benz Driver Performs CRAZY Drifting Moves in Accra

PlugTimes.com October 24, 2021
driver Benz car drift accra

Drivers perform car drifting on roads to the surprise of many users who are either amazed or shocked by these stunts.

In Ghana, these car drifting stunts are see sometimes, but mostly not on the major roads.

However, the narratives to this has changed to something different.

A driver has been spotted drifting a gray Mercedez Benz car at the Airport Traffic intersection in Accra, Ghana.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian Video Vixen has Died

In the video sighted by PlugTimes, the driver waits for traffic from the other side of the road to tur red.

The person moves immediately to the centre of the road and performs the drifting stunts.

This occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the affluent area of the city.

The video has since gone viral and many netizens have condemned this act.

SEE PHOTOS: Hajia (Mona) 4Reall stuns Social Media with her Beauty

Police Arrests Car Drifting Driver

In a related development, the driver involved in Mercedez Benz car drifting in Accra has been apprehended by the Airport Police.

He has been identified as Kofi Sasa and he was arrested by the Police on Sunday morning.

He is currently in Police custody.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

