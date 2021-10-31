WATCH! Oh My Girl releases Halloween Special Music Video to ‘My Doll’ Song

It is Halloween and already contents related to this celebrated are been unveiled by persons in the pop culture space.

Oh My Girl is affirming this by releasing a Halloween special music video to their song ‘My Doll’.

The South Korean all-girl group unveils this video to mark the day and it has that Halloween touch.

Check the music video out:

