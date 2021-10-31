Halloween: BlackPink’s Lisa covered in ‘Squid Game’ Doll Inspired Dress on Eve of All Saints Day

PlugTimes.com October 31, 2021
Lisa BlackPink Halloween Squid game dress 1

The Halloween Day is still on and there has been a number of “halloweenic” photos and videos splashed all over social.

Also dubbed the All Saints Day, the 2021 celebration is being marked across the globe with some events.

Celebrities are not left out in the Halloween fever and the trend continues this year.

BlackPink‘s Lisa marks her Halloween Day by wearing the ‘Squid Game’ doll-themed dress.

She poses with Jisoo in some photos sighted by PlugTimes.

In these photos, she looks perfectly so, as the character in the hit drama series.

Check her out:

Lisa BlackPink Halloween Squid game dress

Lisa BlackPink Halloween Squid game dress

Lisa BlackPink Halloween Squid game dress

Lisa BlackPink Halloween Squid game dress

