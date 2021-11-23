2022 GRAMMY Awards Nominees/Nominations Announced – See Full List

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards nominees/nominations have been announced at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

Among the nominees for the 64th GRAMMYs include Kanye West (Ye), BTS, Justin Bieber, Rocky Dawuni, Billie Eilish, and Halsey.

Check the full list of nominees for the GRAMMY Awards 2022 below:

BEST R&B ALBUM

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’

Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’

Leon Bridges – ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’

HER Music – ‘Back Of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales’

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Eric Bellinger – ‘New Light’

Cory Henry – ‘Something To Say’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Lucky Daye – ‘Table For Two’

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – ‘Dinner Party: Dessert’

Masego Music – ‘Studying Abroad: Extended Stay’

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

BlackCoffee – ‘Subconsciously’

ILLENIUM – ‘Fallen Embers’

Major Lazer – ‘Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)’

Marshmello – ‘Shockwave’

Sylvan Esso – ‘Free Love’

Ten City Group – ‘Judgement’

BEST RAP ALBUM

J. Cole – ‘The Off-Season’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Nas – ‘King’s Disease II’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Rocky Dawuni – ‘Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1’

Daniel Ho & Friends – ‘East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert’

Angélique Kidjo – ‘Mother Nature’

Femi Anikulapo-Kuti And Made Kuti – ‘Legacy+’

Wizkid – ‘Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Checks Deluxe)’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – ‘Skeletons’

Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram – ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Sturgill Simpson – ‘The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita’

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fleet Foxes – ‘Shore’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Japanese Breakfast – ‘Jubilee’

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

St. Vincent – ‘Daddy’s Home’

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Afrodisíaco’

Bad Bunny – ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’

J Balvin – ‘Jose’

KaRoL G – ‘KG0516’

Kali Uchis – ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Checks Deluxe)’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

HER Music – ‘Back Of My Mind’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’

Taylor Swift – ‘Evermore’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – “Lonely”

BTS – “Butter”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More”

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – “P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L”

Doja Cat – “Need To Know”

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Tyler, The Creator Featuring NBA Young Boy & Ty Dolla $ign – “WusYaName”

KanyeWest Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby – “Hurricane”

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Deftones – “Genesis”

Dream Theater – “The Alien”

Gojira – “Amazonia”

Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”

Rob Zombie – “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI.

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

BEST ROCK SONG

“All My Favorite Songs” – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorely, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance” – Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (MammothWVH)

“Find My Way” – Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting On A War” – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Still Have Faith In You” – #ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – #JustinBieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring #SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran,

songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R (HER Music), and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (HER Music)

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell (Billie Eilish) and Finneas O’Connell (FINNEAS), songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe (#SZA), and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring #SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” – Brandon Anderson (Anderson .Paak), Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill (Lil Nas X) and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” – Louis Bell, #JustinBieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans (Giveon), Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (#JustinBieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

The 64th GRAMMYs will be aired on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.