A Lady Can Get Wet Without Seeing a Man If He Leaves His Signature in Her Privates – S.e.x Coach

A Ghanaian s.e.x coach states that forepIay is sometimes needless since a woman can get wet even without seeing her man.

According to her, this happens when the man leaves her signature in the privates of the woman.

This is the tips given to men by Dzifa Sweetness during an episode on the ‘In Bed With Adwen’ show on e.TV Ghana.

“You can meet a man and the way he will handle you in bed right from forepIay down to the $e.x itself, you can’t get it out of your mind”, she says.

She adds that “you’ll just be sitting somewhere and the memories will just flash across your eyes and get you wet at once. When you have those flashbacks, even if you call the person to come over, he won’t need to do any foreplay because you’re already we.t and ready for him.”

Special guest on the show Nkomode Hemaa reiterated that “if a lady has a good vibe with her man, he also leaves his signature in her vag.i.na as just a simple phone call or text from him can make her hor.ny.”

