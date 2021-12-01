Akuapem Poloo returns to Prison; Court Dismisses Appeal

The High Court in Accra puts away the jail term appeal filed by Akuapem Polo, real name Rosemond Alade Brown.

The appeal sought to challenge the 90-day custodial sentence handed over to her by the Accra Circuit Court on April 16th, this year.

The Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey delivered the judgment on Wednesday morning.

This means that Akuapem Poloo will continue to serve her jail term handed her by the Circuit Court.

SEE ALSO: Sarkodie announces Annual Rapperholic Concert with a Startling Freestyle Video

The Court also orders that in the absence of the convict, her child should be given to a competent person in the family to take care of.

Meanwhile her lawyer describes as harsh, the decision of the high court to dismiss his client’s appeal.

Akuapem Polo was found guilty of posing and sharing a picture of herself and her 7-year-old son on social media, on June 30, 2020.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.