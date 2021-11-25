Macho Man Walking into Accra FM Studio to Take Money from Sista Afia Looks Staged – Netizens React

A video of a macho man who pounces on Sista Afia inside Accra FM studio to take her money has gone viral.

In the video, the man in a black T-shirt with earring and nose mask on interrupts her live interview.

He demands that his money which Sista Afia owes him be paid.

The ‘Queen Solomon’ was being hosted by the mid-morning host Nana Romeo on Thursday when the incident happened.

After a while, he was led out of the studio and the interview continued.

Netizens’ Reaction

Social media users are reacting to this incident which happened on Thursday morning.

While some are indifferent about it, others believe it is a prank on the musician.

There is also a section of netizens who are of the view that it was staged and that the singer may be aware of what was about to ensue.

