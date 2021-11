MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2021 Winners – See Full List

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2021 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in Budapest.

Among the MTV EMA 2021 winners include BTS who had the biggest win, Ed Sheeran, Wizkid, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

The South Korean k-pop group won in the ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best K-Pop’, and ‘Biggest Fans’ awards.

Check the full list of winners at the MTV EMA 2021 held inside the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, November 14, 2021 out:

BEST ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW

Saweetie

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj

BEST POP

BTS

BEST ELECTRONIC

David Guetta

BEST ROCK

Maneskin

BEST LATIN

Maluma

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Yungblud

BEST PUSH

Olivier Rodrigo

BEST K-POP

BTS

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

BEST SONG

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

BEST VIDEO

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

BEST FRENCH ACT

Amel Bent

BEST GERMAN ACT

Badmomzjay

BEST HUNGARIAN ACT

Azahriah

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Noa Kirel

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Aka 7even

BEST NORDIC ACT

Tessa (Denmark)

BEST POLISH ACT

Daria Zawialow

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Diogo Picarra

BEST RUSSIAN ACT

Max Barskih

BEST SPANISH ACT

Aitana

BEST SWISS ACT

Gjon’s Tears

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Little Mix

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Wizkid (Nigeria)

BEST INDIAN ACT

Divine

BEST JAPANESE ACT

SakuraZaka46

BEST KOREAN ACT

Aespa

BEST SOUTHEAST ASIAN ACT

JJ Lin

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Ruel

BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT

Teeks

BEST BRAZILIAN ACT

Manu Gavassi

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Johnny Orlando

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Bad Bunny

BEST LATIN AMERICA NORTH ACT

Aleman

BEST LATIN AMERICA CENTRAL ACT

Sebastian Yatra

BEST LATIN AMERICA SOUTH ACT

Tini

BEST US ACT

Taylor Swift

The MTV EMA 2021 event was hosted by Saweetie and there were performances from Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, and Maneskin.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com