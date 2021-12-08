Burna Boy: Black Sherif is Coming on Tour with Me; Learn the ‘Second Sermon’ Lyrics

Burna Boy announces that Black Sherif will be on all his upcoming tours.

He reveals this just hours after the ‘Second Sermon’ remix version release.

Burna Boy admonishes patrons of his concert to learn the lyrics to the song he is featured on, including the Twi, a popular Ghanaian language.

The Nigeria has been a big fan of the Blacko Tribe boss since hearing his song for the first time, a couple of months ago.

The GRAMMY Awards winner makes this known in a SnapChat post on Wednesday.

“@blacksherif_ is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon Remix Featuring Me (Burna Boy) Out Now!! You Better Learn The Whole Song Before Coming To My Shows. Yes That Includes The Twi (a Ghanaian Language) Parts. Thanks Love… Damini,” he shares.

Burna Boy already has an ongoing tour around the world including Europe and North America.

