Burna Boy: Black Sherif is Coming on Tour with Me; Learn the ‘Second Sermon’ Lyrics

PlugTimes.com December 8, 2021
Burna Boy Black Sherif Second Sermon song

Burna Boy announces that Black Sherif will be on all his upcoming tours.

He reveals this just hours after the ‘Second Sermon’ remix version release.

Burna Boy admonishes patrons of his concert to learn the lyrics to the song he is featured on, including the Twi, a popular Ghanaian language.

The Nigeria has been a big fan of the Blacko Tribe boss since hearing his song for the first time, a couple of months ago.

SEE ALSO: Olivia Rodrigo announces the ‘Sour Tour | See Tickets, Dates, Venues, Performers and More

The GRAMMY Awards winner makes this known in a SnapChat post on Wednesday.

“@blacksherif_ is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon Remix Featuring Me (Burna Boy) Out Now!! You Better Learn The Whole Song Before Coming To My Shows. Yes That Includes The Twi (a Ghanaian Language) Parts. Thanks Love… Damini,” he shares.

Burna Boy already has an ongoing tour around the world including Europe and North America.

Burna Boy Black Sherif Second Sermon songplugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Shaxi ride hailing app ghana shatta wale launch

Shatta Wale launches ‘Shaxi’ Ride Hailing App

December 8, 2021
Black Sherif Second Sermon Remix Burna Boy download mp3 song music top stories

Black Sherif x Burna Boy – Second Sermon ‘Remix’ (prod by Stallion)

December 7, 2021
court grants Shatta Wale Medikal bail

Shatta Wale, Medikal, Others Reappear in Court Today

December 7, 2021
Lady shisha girl

Netizens Shocked as Beautiful Lady Seriously Smo.kes her Life Out of Shisha

December 7, 2021
Back to top button
Close