Olivia Rodrigo announces the ‘Sour Tour | See Tickets, Dates, Venues, Performers and More

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing the ‘SOUR Tour’ to the venue near you as the American singer and songwriter prepares to get closer to her fans.

She is hosting the tour several States across the USA starting on Saturday, 2nd April, 2022 from the Bill Graham Civil Auditorium in San Francisco, California, USA.

Olivia Rodrigo will perform in cities like Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles.

The ‘All I Want’ hitmaker will also hit Europe with the ‘SOUR Tour’ starting from Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, 11th June, 2022.

Fans in Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Ireland, and UK won’t be left out of this experience.

In all, there are forty-eight (48) concerts scheduled for the ‘SOUR Tour’ which is headlined by Olivia Rodrigo.

SOUR Tour 2022 Tickets

Olivia Rodrigro is partnering with Ticketmaster with respect to ticket sales and everything that has got to do with it.

Ticket goes on sale on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10am local time.

SOUR Tour 2022 Performers

The singer announces that Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen will be at the tour. However, he is yet to give details, with respect to which of the concerts they will be on.

Check the flier below for detailed venues (visit http://oliviarodrigo.com/tour), dates, cities, countries,

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour Dates Venues Performers tickets

In a related development, she earns seven (7) nominations at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

These include ‘Record of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best New Artiste’, ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’, ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’, and ‘Best Music Video’ categories.

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour Dates Venues Performers
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

