Engracia Mofuman wins Miss Universe Ghana 2022

PlugTimes.com December 22, 2021
Engracia Mofuman winner Miss Universe Ghana 2022

Engracia Afua Mofuman has been crowned winner of Miss Universe Ghana 2022 beauty pageant.

The 27-year-old faced stiff competition from fifteen (15) other beautiful and intelligent ladies who represented the various regions of Ghana.

As a title holder, Engracia will represent Ghana at the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant.

She takes over from Miss Universe Ghana 2021 winner Naa Morkor Commodore.

Dorothy Ndede and Magali Ama Kab emerged as first and second runners-up respectively.

This brings to an end several weeks of exciting activities including the national costume competition, fashion show, fitness challenge and many more.

The annual Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant is powered by the Malz Promotions.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

