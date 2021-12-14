JYP Entertainment closes Thailand Division

JYP Entertainment shuts down its Thailand branch after eight (8) years of service in the Southeast Asian country.

JYPE Thailand, also founded by Park Jin-young until its closure, was based in the city of Bangkok, Thailand.

A communique from the record label thanks the people of Thailand for the love and support through these years.

It also adds the project started in October 2013, however, the reason for the shutdown is not made known.

We won’t ever forget your love 💙

Thank you again! Nothing was possible without your love and support. 🙏🙏

Rest until we meet again. #JYPTH PROJECT from 2013.10.14 to 2021.12.15. #TheAnd — JYPnation in THAILAND (@JYPTHAILAND) December 14, 2021

JYP Entertainment Thailand served as the company’s official Southeast Asian branch.

