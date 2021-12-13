LIVE: UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 Round 16 Draw

This is the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 round 16 draw coming your way live from Lyon in France.

Today, some sixteen (16) teams that have qualified from various leagues in UEFA are being paired against each other for the knock-out stage.

Watch the live streaming below:



Champions League Round of 16 – Meet the Teams

WINNERS

Manchester City (ENG)

Liverpool FC (ENG)

AFC Ajax (NED)

Real Madrid CF (SPA)

FC Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Juventus FC (ITA)

RUNNERS-UP

Paris St Germain (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (SPA)

Sporting Club (POR)

Inter Milan (ITA)

SL Benfica (POR)

Villarreal CF (SPA)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

⦿

