Miss Western 2021 Winner Jemi and Team involved in Serious Accident

Ms Jemima Essilfie (Jemi), the winner of Miss Western Ghana 2021 beauty pageant and her team have been involved in an accident.

The motor accident occurred on Monday morning while returning from the Bia East and North District.

Jemi and her team had gone to the Districts to impact into young girls, some hand skills training.

It is unknown how the accident ensued, however, the car they were driving in has damaged severely, including windscreen, doors, and other parts.

SEE ALSO: Sarkodie asks Gov’t to Give People the Right Environment to be Productive amid Trotro Drivers’ Strike

They have currently been admitted at the St. John of God Hospital in Sefwi-Asafo receiving treatment.

The Tarkwa-Esuaso born was crowned Miss Western 2021 on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Takoradi.

Speedy recovery to Jemi and the whole team.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.