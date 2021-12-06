Sarkodie asks Gov’t to Give People the Right Environment to be Productive amid Trotro Drivers’ Strike

Sarkodie trotro drivers strike

Sarkodie charges the government to give people the right environment to be productive or hustle for their needs.

The Ghanaian rapper makes this known amid a sit-down strike by commercial (trotro) drivers on Monday morning.

Sarkodie has been vociferous about governance in Ghana and he continues to do so by way of songs or posts on social media.

He acknowledges the fact that people are indeed suffering, hence, the need to tackle this issue with some sense of urgency.

On Monday morning, the Sarkcess Music boss tweets “the people are going though it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/be productive …”

The Monday morning strike in Ghana affects thousands of commuters.

The most hard-hit cities or towns include Accra, Ashaiman, Tema, Kasoa, as well as the Pokuase – Nsawam stretch.

Sarkodie trotro drivers strike
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

