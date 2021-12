MOBO Awards 2021 Winners Announced – Full List

The MOBO Awards 2021 winners have been announced at a stellar ceremony on Sunday night.

Among the list of winners are Wizkid, Getts, Central Cee, Shenseea, and Little Simz.

The Coventry Building Society-held event was hosted by Arena Munya Chawawa and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Check the full list of MOBO Awards 2021 winners below:

BEST MALE ACT

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts – winner

Headie One

Potter Payper

BEST FEMALE ACT

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz – winner

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Arlo Parks – “Collapsed in Sunbeams”

Celeste – “Not Your Muse”

Cleo Sol – “Mother”

Dave – “We’re All Alon in this Together” – winner

Ghetts – “Conflict of Interest”

Headie One – “Edna”

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 X J1 – “Latest Trends”

Central Cee – Commitment Issues

Dave ft. Stormzy – “Clash”

Enny ft. Amia Brave – “Peng Black Girls”

PA Salieu ft. Backroad Gee – “My Family”

Tion Wayne & Rus Millions ft. Arrdee, Gugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3×3), Fivio Foreign & ZT (3×3) – “Body (remix)” – winner

BEST NEWCOMER

Arlo Parks

Arrdee

Backroad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee – winner

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

Pinkpantheress

Wes Nelson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bree Runway – “Hot Hot” (directed by Jocelyn Anquetil

Fredo ft. Dave – “Money Talks” (directed by Edem Wornoo)

Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman” (directed by Little Simz)

M1llionz – “Lagga” (directed by Teeeezy C) – winner

PA Salieu ft. Backroad Gee – “My Family” (directed by Femi Ladi)

Slowthai ft. A$AP Rocky – “Mazza” (directed by The Rest)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Bellah

Cleo Sol – winner

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

BEST GRIME ACT

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta – winner

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Dave

D-Block Europe – winner

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slow Thai

BEST DRILL ACT

Central Cee – winner

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Sion Wayne

Unknown T

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid – winner

Young Stone Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Ashley Thomas as Henry in “Them”

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in “Snowfall”

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in “Judas the Black Messiah”

Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-Lecointe in “Small Axe”

Michael Ward as Franklin in “Small Axe”

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Fly – winner

Harry Pineo

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Muna Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

BEST GOSPEL ACT

CalledOut Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B – winner

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

S.O.

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid – winner

BEST REGGAE ACT

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea – winner

Skillibeng

Spice

BEST JAZZ ACT

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet – winner

BEST PRODUCER

Gotcha

Jae5 – winner

Juls

M1ontheBeat

P2J

TSB

