One of Joyce Blessing’s Children Does Not Belong to her Husband – Radio host Kwasi Aboagye Alleges

One of the children of gospel singer Joyce Blessing does not belong to her erstwhile husband, these are the allegations made by popular radio host Kwasi Aboagye.

According to him, this comes after three (3) DNA tests were conducted on the three (3) kids respectively.

He reveals, “indeed DNA tests were conducted on all the three (3) kids, it came out that two (2) belongs to Dave Joy and one does not match his paternity.”

This comes at a time several portal reported otherwise, with respect to this issue.

He adds that because case between Dave Joy and Joyce Blessing is a very sensitive on, people ought to know the facts before churning out any information.

Kwasi Aboagye makes this known during the Entertainment Review show on Peace FM.

It is currently not known, which of the children does not belong to her husband, who also acted as her manager at the time.

In May 2020, reports about the two going separate ways went viral.

Both Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy are currently at the court undergoing all the necessary legal procedure to divorce.

