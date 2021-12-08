Shatta Wale launches ‘Shaxi’ Ride Hailing App

Shaxi, a Ghanaian ride hailing app/firm has been launched by musician Shatta Wale.

This forms part of the reggae/dancehall musician’s vision to offer both the rider and driver a safe and convenient way to move.

The COO of Shaxi, Winnie Mensah notes the vision is to revolutionize the ride-hailing market by providing ultra-luxury and conveniences through innovations and easy app to use.

“We aim to help in the reduction of the unemployment rate among the youth by providing them with the opportunities to join this great organisation and initiative as drivers and providing them with additional skills, training to help them advance in life,” she adds.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of the National Youth Authority, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide eulogized Shatta Wale for this initiative.

“I find the attributes and values of the man Shatta Wale to be an inspiration, quite useful and in tandem with the our mandate at the National Youth Authority to build a youth that is productive to themselves and country,” he states.

He reiterates that “I find the attributes of commitment you identify your talent and you are committed to it and through thick and thin you work hard to achieve what you believe is your talent.”

Also in attendance were his father Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah, rapper Medikal, and Kwame A-Plus.

The Shaxi App is currently available on both the Appstore and Google PlayStore for both iOS and Android users.

Its operational area covers only Accra at the moment with hopes of extending it to other regions soon.

Visit shaxigh.com, email: support@shaxigh.com, call: 059-710 1618 or 059-710 1644 for more details.

