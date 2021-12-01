Rapperholic 2021: Sarkodie announces Annual Concert with a Startling Freestyle Video

Sarkodie announces the Rapperholic 2021 concert and he does so in a style no one expected.

The Ghanaian rapper releases a freestyle video just to inform fans and good music lovers about the impending concert this Christmas day.

In the Rapperholic 2021 announcement freestyle video, Sarkodie acknowledges its a mismatch to compare anyone to him.

He also adds that he laid back a bit in order to prepare well for guests who always throng the concert for a great show.

The content is quite generic and as such can be useful for subsequent Rapperholic concert till he decides to change it.

This is the first time Sarkodie has announced his annual concert this way, since its inception.

Check him out:

