Rapperholic 2021: Sarkodie announces Annual Concert with a Startling Freestyle Video

PlugTimes.com December 1, 2021
Sarkodie rapperholic 2021 freestyle video

Sarkodie announces the Rapperholic 2021 concert and he does so in a style no one expected.

The Ghanaian rapper releases a freestyle video just to inform fans and good music lovers about the impending concert this Christmas day.

In the Rapperholic 2021 announcement freestyle video, Sarkodie acknowledges its a mismatch to compare anyone to him.

He also adds that he laid back a bit in order to prepare well for guests who always throng the concert for a great show.

SEE VIDEO: Kisa Gbekle shames Naysayers with Dance after Butts and Tummy Surgery in Turkey

The content is quite generic and as such can be useful for subsequent Rapperholic concert till he decides to change it.

This is the first time Sarkodie has announced his annual concert this way, since its inception.

Check him out:

Sarkodie rapperholic 2021 freestyle video

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Akuapem Poloo jail prison appeal dismiss

Akuapem Poloo returns to Prison; Court Dismisses Appeal

December 1, 2021
Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle shames Naysayers with Dance after Butts and Tummy Surgery in Turkey – VIDEO

December 1, 2021
Wendy Shay dance waist twerk

SEE THIS! Wendy Shay’s Wild Tw3kn Video Will Make You Hide Your Man Now

November 29, 2021
Didi Ekanem house home lagos fire

Didi Ekanem loses Lagos Home to Fire – VIDEO

November 29, 2021
Back to top button
Close