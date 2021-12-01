Kisa Gbekle shames Naysayers with Dance after Butts and Tummy Surgery in Turkey – VIDEO

Body enhancement especially among people in the entertainment space continues to grow in numbers each and every day.

Whereas some go through the natural process like hitting the gym, herbal teas, etc. others prefer to go the surgical way.

Kisa Gbekle is the latest to have both butts and tummy surgery and she does it in Turkey.

The Ghanaian actress continues to receive diverse reactions from netizens after coming public about it.

A section of internet users are praising her for the bold step, however, others believe she already has a nice body so she shouldn’t have had it.

Kisa Gbekle has been in Istanbul, Turkey for over a week now and she has projected the doctor who did her surgery and his clinic.

As a result of this, some of think she is only advertising for the doctor since its quite difficult for persons who under such surgeries to be very active a day after.

However, she refutes these claims, stating that she indeed did the surgery and she paid for it too.

“I know some of you care about me and I really do appreciate that a lot. God bless you .

“I’m super fine . People just hate honesty. Some think is because of a discount. It’s not at all. I paid. But giving the hospital the exposure is better than people going to cheap doctors and die. I know a lot of women want to do this but are scared. So why not show them the safe place if they can afford it . Cus definitely everyone will know I actually worked on my body. Why hide it? I’m not that kind . “Is Actually A …… Makeover 😛brb,“ Kisa Gbekle writes.

Her dancing video accompanies a message which reads: “Thanks for the aftercare . I’m already filled with soo much energy. Only the best doc can make you feel like this in 24hrs.”

