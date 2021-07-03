Meet Ms. Overload: The Model Making Big Statement with Buns and Basketball

Ms Overload

Buns and Basketball is the hottest lingerie basketball league and it is gradually gaining the necessary attention it fully deserved.

Ms. Overload is one solid pillar behind this special all-women basketball league entertaining its audience.

The fashion model is the creator and founder of the new hoops Buns and Basketball based in Atlanta, GA, USA.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer of entertainment powerhouse ThickOverload ENT.

Ms. Thickload leads her team to host Buns and Basketball games across the States. Such games have been previously been held in South Carolina, Florida, New York, Washington DC and more.

Buns and Basketball assembles a number of published models, and actresses who also continue to give their all to the games.

Ms. Thickload celebrated her birthday on 26th June 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia and it was super-lit.

Check Ms. Thickload out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

