NFL Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Brings Nostalgic Hip-hop Moment with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar

Dr Dre leads a big win for hip-hop at the NFL Super Bowl 2022 halftime show which brought forth the nostalgia record from the genre has always offered.

The hip-hop music legend led the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar during the game involving the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The performance opens up with Dr Dre standing up from a chair behind a huge, white coloured audio console while welcoming crowd to the ‘party’.

Check out all the performances below:

SEE ALSO: 2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards Nominees/Nominations Announced – See Full List

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com