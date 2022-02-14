NFL Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Brings Nostalgic Hip-hop Moment with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar

PlugTimes.com February 14, 2022
Bowl 2022 Halftime Show dr dre 50cent mary j blige

Dr Dre leads a big win for hip-hop at the NFL Super Bowl 2022 halftime show which brought forth the nostalgia record from the genre has always offered.

The hip-hop music legend led the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar during the game involving the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The performance opens up with Dr Dre standing up from a chair behind a huge, white coloured audio console while welcoming crowd to the ‘party’.

Check out all the performances below:

SEE ALSO: 2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards Nominees/Nominations Announced – See Full List

Bowl 2022 Halftime Show dr dre 50cent mary j blige

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

1xbet

1xBet Betting Company in GH and the Rest of the World

February 9, 2022
AFCON 2021 Opening ceremony

WATCH LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 Opening Ceremony

January 9, 2022
aston villa chelsea

Aston Villa 1 – 3 Chelsea – HIGHLIGHTS + GOALS

December 26, 2021
FIA Prize Giving Awards 2021 winners

Lewis Hamilton honoured as ‘Personality of the Year’ at 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards | See Full List of Winners

December 17, 2021
Back to top button
Close