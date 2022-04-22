DOWNLOAD: Kwesi Arthur – Son of Jacob [Full Album]

Yaw Plug Sarpong April 22, 2022
Kwesi Arthur son of jacob album download

Kwesi Arthur drops the ‘Son of Jacob’ album, hours after the private listening party in Accra on Thursday night.

The 15-track album has songs like ‘Drama’, ‘Adom’, ‘Baajo’, ‘Paper’, and ‘Celebrate’ with features from Teni, Adekunle Gold, and Vic Mensa.

This is the Ghanaian rapper’s first album gaining recognition nationally and globally with his hit single ‘Grind Day’ in 2017.

Kwesi Arthur also has to his credit “Live from Nkrumah Krom”, and “Live from Nkrumah Krom Vol II: Home Run” released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Stream / download the spanking new ‘Son of Jacob’ album by Kwesi Arthur below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

