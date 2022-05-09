LYRICS: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

The lyrics in Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” song has been transcribed.

The song comes ahead of the release of his album ‘The Morale & The Big Steppers’.

Check the lyrics out:

INTRO

As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective

And my perspective may differ from yours

I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s been down with me

For all my fans, all my beautiful fans

Anyone who’s ever gave me a listen, all my people

VERSE 1

I come from a generation of pain where murder is minor

Rebellious and Margielas that trip you for designer

Belt buckles and clout, overzealous if prone to violence

Make the wrong turn, be a wheel of the will alignment

Residue burned, missed at an inter-city

Miscommunication to keep homo’ detective busy

No protection is risky

Desensitized, I vandalized pain, covered up and camouflaged

Get used to hearin’ arsenal rain

Analyze, risk your life, take the charge

Homies done fucked your baby mama once you hit the yard, that’s culture

Twenty-three hour lockdown that somebody caused

Said your lil’ nephew was shot down, the culture’s involved

I done seen niggas do seventeen, hit the halfway house

Get out and get his brains blown out, lookin’ to buy some weed

Car wash is played out, new GoFundMe accounts’ll proceed

A brand-new victim’ll shatter those dreams, the culture

CHORUS

I want, I want, I want, I want

But I want you to want me too

I want the hood, come on here, babe

I want the hood

(Look what I done for you)

Look what I done for you

Look what I done for you

VERSE 2

I said I do this for my culture

To let y’all know what a nigga look like in bulletproof Rover

In my mama’s sofa

Was a ddu-ddu popper, head trigger, walk up closer

Ain’t no photoshoppin’

Friends bipolar, grab you by your pockets

No option if you froze up, always play the offense

Niggas goin’ to work and sellin’ work, late for work

Workin’ late, prayin’ for work, but you don’t paperwork

That’s the culture, point the finger, promote ya

Remote location, witness protection, they gon’ hold ya

The streets got me fucked up, y’all can miss me

I wanna represent, for us

New revolution was up and movin’

I’m in Argentina wiping my tears full of confusion

Water in between us, another peer’s been executed

History repeats again

Make amends, then find a nigga with the same skin to do it

But that’s the culture, crack a bottle

Hard to deal with the pain when you’re sober

By tomorrow, we forget the remains, we start over

That’s the problem

Our foundation was trained to accept whatever follows

Dehumanize, insensitive

Scrutinize the way we live for you and I

Enemies shook my hand, I can promise I’ll meet you

In a land where no equal is your equal

Never say I ain’t told ya, nah

In the land where hurt people hurt more people

Fuck callin’ it culture

CHORUS

I want, I want, I want, I want

But I want you to want me too

I want the hood, come on here, babe

I want the hood

(Look what I done for you)

Look what I done for you

Look what I done for you

[Interlude]

Take the drums out

(Phew, phew, phew)

VERSE 3

Celebrate new life when it come back around

The purpose is sendin’ lessons we learnin’ now

Sacrifice personal gain over everything

Just to see the next generation better than ours

I wasn’t perfect in skin, I was in and truly suffered

Tempetation and patience, everything that the body nurtures

I felt the good, I felt the bad, and I felt the worry

But all I know is my productivity has stayed urgent

Face your fears, always knew that I would make it here

Where the energy is magnified and perservered

Consciousness is syncronized and crystal clear

Euphoria is glorified and made His

Reflectin’ on my life and what I done

Paid dues, made rules changed outta love

Them same views made schools change curriculums

But didn’t change me starin’ down the barrel of the gun

Shit, I feel resentful, had to see my full potential

Shit, I feel regret about the good that I was into

Everything is everything, this ain’t coincidental

I wake up that morning with more heart to give you

As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence

To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven

To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven

To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven

To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings

To my fans, make sure you make them investments

And to the killer that sped up my demise

I forgive you, just know that your soul is in question

I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed

And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved

I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave

But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased

I can’t stress how I love y’all

I don’t need to be in flesh just to hug y’all

The memories recollect just because y’all

Celebrate me with respect

The unity we protect is above all

And Sam, I’ll be watchin’ over you

Make sure my kids watch all my interviews

Make sure you live all the dreams we produce

Keep that genius in your brain on the move

And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail

Make sure them babies and their leaders outta jail

Look for salvation when troubles get real

‘Cause you can’t keep the world until you help yourself

And I can’t blame the hood the day that I was killed

Y’all had to see it, that’s the only way to feel

And though my physical won’t reap the benefits

The energy that carries on emits still

I want you