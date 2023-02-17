AKA’s “Mass Country” Album Release Date, Tracklist, Trailer, Featured Acts and more

Management and family of AKA says his planned “Mass Country” album will be released despite the late South African rapper’s untimely demise.

The album will be out on Friday, February 24, 2023 exactly thirteen (13) days after he was shot dead on the Florida Rd, in Durban, SA.

According to the family, releasing the album is a way to honour his legacy.

The trailer to AKA‘s “Mass Country” album was screened at his Memorial Service held on Friday, February 17, 2023min Johannesburg.

It was attended by family, fans and friends; key among them were his daughter Kairo and ex-partner DJ Zinhle.

“Mass Country” is a 14-track album four (4) songs are already out. These include Lemons (Lemonade), Prada, Paradise, and Company featuring Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Musa Keys, Gyakie and Kiddominant, respectively.

Real name Kiernan Forbes, aged 35, AKA was shot in a drive-by shooting outside the WISH Restaurant in Durban. He died on the same night he was preparing for his “Super Mega Birthday Party”

Source: PlugTimes.com