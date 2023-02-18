Christian Atsu Found Dead

Christian Atsu has died days after he was trapped under the rubble in the Turkey earthquake.

The Ghanaian international’s agent Murat Uzunmehmet has confirmed the player’s death.

Atsu was among the Hatayspor players, staff and other persons trapped in the Monday, 6th February, 2023 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Prior to this, it was announced by the 31-year-old’s club and many media agencies in the early days that he has been found alive and taken to the hospital.

However, a day later the report about Christian Atsu‘s found alive was shot down – it was not true.

He left behind a wife and two (2) children.

