Bisa K’dei set to Release “Original” Album

bisa kdei original album

Bisa K’dei, one of Ghana’s finest highlife artiste is set to release his highly anticipated fourth studio album “Original” on January 20, 2023.

The album features some of the best musicians from around the world, with names yet to be unveiled. The highly-anticipated piece of art also recruits some of Ghana’s budding music acts.

Bisa K’dei is one of  the few musicians in Ghana who has had an illustrious career spanning over a decade.

Over the past few months, he has released teasers off the album, including “Criminal” and “Love You” which demonstrate how jam-packed the forthcoming album is.

Some past albums of Bisa K’dei, including “Highlife Konnect,” “Thanks Giving,” and “Break Through,” have won some international and local accolades, having been performed around the world.

Pre Save the album from the link below:

Bisa K’dei “Original” album.

