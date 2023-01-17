Ghana Music Awards 2023 Calls for Nomination Entries

The Ghana Music Awards 2023 nominations process has started and organisers are calling on eligible persons to submit their works.

This opening marks the beginning of nominees selection process ahead of the main ceremony of the will 24th edition of the prestigious music festival.

Only works that were published in 2022 are also eligible for submission. The deadline is Sunday, February 12, 2023.

This has been communicated in a statement copied to PlugTimes.com and signed by Mr Robert Klah, the Head of Public Events and Communication.

SEE ALSO: 2023 Coachella Lineup: Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean to Headline Festival

Part of the statement read: “Only published works in the year 2022 are eligible for submission. Thus, all works from January 1st to December 31st, 2022 should be submitted via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com. There shall be no manual submissions. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, February 12th 2023.”

The annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is brought to you by Charterhouse and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.



Source: PlugTimes.com