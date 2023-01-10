Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners – See Full List

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.
Among winners of the 80th Golden Globes include Austin Butler, Julia Garner and House of Dragons.
Check the full list of winners below:
Best Drama Series
House of Dragons
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
The White Lotus
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Best Director – Motion Picture
Stephen Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Argentina
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Colin Farrell
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Michelle Yeoh
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
Tyler James Williams
Best Song – Motion Picture
MM Keeravaani
Best Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz
Best Picture – Animated
Pinocchio
2023 CECIL B. DEMILE AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM
Eddie Murphy
CAROL BURNETT AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN TV
Ryan Murphy
The award ceremony was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael with the awards presented by Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright and many more.
