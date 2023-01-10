HomeEntertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners – See Full List

Golden Globe Awards winners nominees 202

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Among winners of the 80th Golden Globes include Austin Butler, Julia Garner and House of Dragons.

Check the full list of winners below:

Best Drama Series
House of Dragons

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Best Director – Motion Picture
Stephen Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Argentina

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Colin Farrell

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Michelle Yeoh

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Julia Garner – Ozark

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
Tyler James Williams

Best Song – Motion Picture
MM Keeravaani

Best Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz

Best Picture – Animated
Pinocchio

2023 CECIL B. DEMILE AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM
Eddie Murphy

CAROL BURNETT AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN TV
Ryan Murphy

The award ceremony was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael with the awards presented by Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright and many more.

Source: PlugTimes.com

