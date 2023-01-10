Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners – See Full List

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Among winners of the 80th Golden Globes include Austin Butler, Julia Garner and House of Dragons.

Check the full list of winners below:

Best Drama Series

House of Dragons

SEE ALSO: Top 5 Films Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

SEE ALSO: Actor Jeremy Renner Shares Accident Update from Hospital Bed

Best Director – Motion Picture

Stephen Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Argentina

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Colin Farrell



Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Michelle Yeoh

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

Tyler James Williams

Best Song – Motion Picture

MM Keeravaani

Best Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz

Best Picture – Animated

Pinocchio

2023 CECIL B. DEMILE AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM

Eddie Murphy

CAROL BURNETT AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN TV

Ryan Murphy

The award ceremony was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael with the awards presented by Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright and many more.

Source: PlugTimes.com