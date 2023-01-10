HomeEntertainment

2023 Coachella Lineup: Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean to Headline Festival

Blackpink

The lineup for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced by organisers head of the 3-day event.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean are set to headline the festival on respective days. The likes of Burna Boy, Jai Paul, Rae Sremmurd, Rosalia, and Latto will also perform.

Blackpink and Bad Bunny becomes the first girl group and first Latin artiste, respectively, in the history of Coachella to headline the festival.

2023 Coachella will be held Friday, April 14 & 21, Saturday, April 15 & 22 as well as Sunday, April 16 & 23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

General pre-sales of tickets to the event begins on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11am PT at coachella.com

2022 purchasers get early access starting Wednesday, 1/11 at 11am PT. To access the Loyalty Presale, register with the same email that purchased or registered a wristband last year.

The festival won’t be short of large-scale art installation by Guvenc Ozel, Kumkum Fernando, Maggie West, Vincent Leroy, Do LaB, NEWSUBSTANCE, Robert Bose and Raices Cultura.

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is presented by GoldenVoice.

