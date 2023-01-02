HomeEntertainment

Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition after Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner is in critical condition following a weather related accident  which resulted in injuries while plowing snow.

It happened in the morning of new year’s day at his home near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada and he was swiftly airlifted to a the hospital.

Renner, 51, is in a stable condition now, his spokesperson has stated.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his representative told Deadline.

He added that :his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

‘The Avengers’ star recently shared a post about severe snow storm in the area around Lake Tahoe, a known skiing destination.

In December 2022, he shared a photo of his car buried under snow on social media with the caption “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

