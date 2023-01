You are watching the livestream of Date Rush Season 8, Episode 5 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3.

Tonight, some ten (10) beautiful ladies go in search of a date on the show co-hosted by Giovani Caleb and Anita Akua Akuffo.

Enjoy this exciting episode of 2023 Date Rush below:

SEE ALSO: Fans tag Khosi as Main Character of Big Brother Titans

Source: PlugTimes.com