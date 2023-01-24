List of Items Deborah Seyram Adablah Seek from Sugar daddy Ernest Nimako

Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako who Deborah Seyram Adablah avers he engaged in a ‘parlor relationship’ with her while working at First Atlantic Bank as NSS person is being charged to deliver his promises.

This is communicated in the Statement of Claim in a writ from lawyers of Miss Seyram Adablah that went viral on Tuesday morning.

The former employee of the Bank where Mr Nimako is the Chief Finance Officer wants the Honda Civic car registered in her name, pay rent arrears and many more.

Below are the list of items that Miss Seyram pray the court orders Mr Nimako to give when the case is heard and judgment is eventually read.

a. An order that the 1st defendant transfers title of car No. GC-7899-21 into the name of the plaintiff and or an order directed at DVLA to Register the car No. GC-7899-21 into the name of the Plaintiff as the owner.

b. A refund of cost of repairs of Ghc10,000.00 which 1st Defendant promised to refund to the plaintiff but failed.

c. An order that the Defendants pay to the Plaintiff the following:

– 1st Defendant pays lump sum money to the plaintiff to enable the plaintiff start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the 1st Defendant.

– 1st Defendant pays the remaining two (2) years rent for Plaintiff’s accommodation or to pay same amount for remaining two (2) years at the same rate at an alternative accommodation.

– 1st Defendant to pay the outstanding arrears of Plaintiff’s monthly allowance from July 2022 to date of Judgment and pay all medical expenses as a result of the side effects of the Family Planning treatment.

– General damages against the Defendants.

d. Any other relief(s)the Court deems necessary including legal cost.

