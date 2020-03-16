C Burn acknowledges the Unique Style of his Favorites in New Single ‘Branding’

C Burn, one of Ghana’s finest musicians in the diaspora has dropped a smashing new banger titled ‘Branding’.

Programmed by C Burn himself under the alias Spartan Beatz, the act talks about his favorite celebrities and what defines their respective brand. He commences the tune by addressing what identifies one of Ghana’s biggest acts, Sarkodie and highlights some features of his – haircut, sunglasses, ad libs and most importantly style. He does likewise to the likes of Shatta Wale, E.L, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur as well as content creator and influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon.

Overall, C Burn throws in some satire which gives the song extra depth. ‘Branding’ is taken off his debut album ”Jamboree” and is slated for release later this year. Until then, he will be blessing us with a series of bangers prior to the D-day.

C Burn is popularly known for hits like ‘Bongadada’, ‘Paracetamol’, ‘Bhadman Shaku’ and ‘Ewurama’. Listen and share ‘Branding’ right away.