I Don’t Wear Panties, I Don’t Even Have One in My Wardrobe – Date Rush’s Bella Reveals

Bella from the popular reality Television dating show which airs on TV3, Date Rush, has said she does not wear panties and does not even own own currently.

While speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on Zionfelix Uncut, Bella revealed that she did not like wearing panties at all.

According to her, it was a trait she picked up way back as a child and has grown up with that mentality of disliking panties.

The Date Rush contestant indicated that in place of panties, she wears underwear underneath her clothes.

When asked why she was into such a rare practice, Bella said wearing panties made her feel uncomfortable therefore her dislike for them.

She went on t add that she did not have a single panty in her wardrobe but preferred to stock it rather with underwears.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: Forward to the 19th minute:



Bella boldly stated that she did not remember the last time she put on a panty and she was totally cool with it.

She spoke on a myriad of things and maintained that she wanted to be a decent girl because most Ghanaian men preferred to date such women.

Source: zionfelix.net

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.